COSTA MESA, Calif. - Los Angeles Chargers second-round selection Forrest Lamp suffered a right knee injury while pulling on a running play during team drills at practice on Wednesday.

After being attended to by trainers, the Western Kentucky product had to be carted off the field, but was seen limping on his own to the team training facility at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, putting some pressure on his right leg. Chargers rookie Forrest Lamp, who has been competing to start at right guard, left Wednesday's practice with a right knee injury. AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the rookie offensive lineman was still being evaluated by doctors and he did not have any information on the extent of Lamp's injury in talking to reporters after practice.

"He was playing so well," Lynn said. "He was really coming along at that right guard position. He was playing really well, so it will definitely hurt this team."

Lamp had been working in with the starters at right guard along with veteran Kenny Wiggins. With Lamp out, Wiggins and rookie third-round selection Dan Feeney likely will see time at right guard for the Chargers.

Injuries were a season-long issue that handcuffed the Chargers last season, and the franchise appears headed down a similar path at the start of training camp in 2017.

The Chargers are already without the services of another rookie, wide receiver Mike Williams, who was shut down for the duration of training camp as he rehabs from a lower back disk herniation.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Chargers finished with 27 players on the injured reserve last season, second-most in the NFL.