LATROBE, Pa. -- Steelers running back James Conner has a sprained right AC joint and won't miss significant time.

Conner underwent medical testing after suffering an injury during Sunday's practice, during which he acquitted himself well with physical play.

"It appears to be minor - days," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Conner, currently the league's top-selling rookie of NFL-approved merchandise, was a third-round pick in April's draft and captivated college football as a Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor while playing for Pitt.

Conner, Fitz Toussaint and Knile Davis are the Steelers' top running backs while the team waits for Le'Veon Bell, who's working out in South Florida and hasn't signed his $12.1-million franchise tender.

In other Steelers injury news, cornerback Senquez Golson - who hasn't played an NFL down since being drafted in 2015 due to injury - says he's not expecting to miss significant time with his latest soft-tissue injury. Golson was carted off the field Sunday. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports Golson has a hamstring injury.

"Hopefully the days of the surgical things are over," said Golson, who's suffered a torn labrum and a Lisfranc injury. "It's going to turn out good."