It's good to be Tom Brady.

As the Patriots QB turns 40 on Thursday with his starting job firmly intact, he continues his long tradition of defying conventional wisdom. Brady went from a sixth-round pick to an All-Pro and a five-time Super Bowl winner. He had one of his most efficient seasons ever ... at age 39, capping it off with an improbable comeback in Super Bowl LI. And seemingly, he's figured out how to age backward.

Take a look at how Brady has evolved from a baby-faced rookie to now.