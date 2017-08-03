DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury Thursday and was taken off the practice field.

Tannehill fell awkwardly on the sidelines while scrambling and didn't get up. Trainers looked at his left knee, which has a brace on it, before taking the quarterback inside. Tannehill suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in the same knee last season and didn't require surgery.

Editor's Picks Dolphins RB Ajayi placed in concussion protocol RB Jay Ajayi was hit hard several times during the Dolphins' full-contact practice Monday and was diagnosed with a concussion.

He is coming off his best and most efficient season in 2016, going 8-5 as a starter while posting a career-best 93.5 passer rating. Backup quarterback Matt Moore, who went 2-2 while filling in for Tannehill last year, took over first-team reps for the Dolphins for the remainder of practice.

This is the second key injury for the Dolphins in the first week of training camp. In addition to Tannehill, Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi also suffered a concussion during Monday's practice and is currently in concussion protocol.