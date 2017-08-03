NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis suffered a hamstring injury shortly after the team's 7-on-7 drills Thursday and did not return.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Davis will have an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. Davis was having a great first few days of practice, highlighted by his route running and sharp cuts.

First-round pick Corey Davis is one of several new pass-catchers the Titans hope will help instill a new mindset for their passing game. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Davis' soft-tissue hamstring injury came after he missed the first two days of training camp (one practice) while finalizing his contract.

Rookie receiver Taywan Taylor will step into the starting lineup alongside Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews while Davis is out.

Also, Mularkey said running back DeMarco Murray is day-to-day with a hamstring injury he suffered earlier this week. Mularkey said Murray's injury was not serious even though he missed practice Thursday.