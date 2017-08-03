RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark was kicked out of practice Thursday for punching right tackle Germain Ifedi.

After an initial fight between offensive lineman Will Pericak and defensive tackle Rodney Coe, both sides appeared to calm down and were preparing for the next rep. That's when Ifedi and Clark exchanged words. Ifedi wasn't wearing a helmet, and Clark landed a punch to his face, knocking him to the ground and leading to an all-out melee.

"I'm disappointed we had a couple guys get after it today," Pete Carroll said. "There is no room for fighting in football. It is not part of this game, not supposed to be part of this game. And we frown upon that very heavily, so real disappointed that that happened today. We have to learn and get better and be right."

Clark was escorted into the locker room by an assistant coach. Ifedi was tended to on the sideline briefly and then taken inside as well.

Earlier in practice, Clark and Ifedi had exchanged shoves during a different drill.

"It's not OK, and it shouldn't be part of it," Carroll said. "You can't do it in a game. You get ejected -- just what you saw happened. Somebody can get hurt, which you saw happen. So we've taken a big stance against it and are really disappointed that it happened on Day 4 here."

Carroll said Ifedi was OK but didn't offer details on the extent of his injury.

"I think everybody has built up so much testosterone all camp, and we want to go out here and battle every single time," defensive end Michael Bennett said. "Sometimes we go a little overboard. I think you have to find that line. I think we may have crossed that line today. We can talk about it and figure out where we stand upon that line again."