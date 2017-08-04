Thursday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

The Hall of Fame Game is still going on from Canton, Ohio, but that didn't stop practices elsewhere. In Miami, there's angst over Ryan Tannehill's latest injury scare. Meanwhile, the Jets' offense had a tough day and Bengals coach Marvin Lewis raved about a fourth-round pick.
NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins OC Clyde Christensen said he hopes QB Ryan Tannehill's injury isn't serious but he doesn't know immediately after practice.
Ryan Tannehill's injury scare forces the Dolphins to consider fallback options in case the quarterback's knee remains an issue. Brock Osweiler played for Adam Gase in Denver and could be available. Colin Kaepernick? That could be tougher to envision in Miami after the QB wore a Fidel Castro shirt to a news conference last summer. Note: In 2012, the Miami Marlins suspended manager Ozzie Guillen for five games after his Castro-friendly comments led to protests among the large population of Cuban exiles in the area.
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell has reported to training camp, and the team has placed him on the non-football injury list. McDowell suffered injuries from a vehicular accident a couple weeks ago, and Seahawks doctors hadn't examined him prior to Tuesday. With the addition of McDowell, the Seahawks' roster is now at 90. McDowell was not on the field during the early portion of practice, and there's been no indication from the team about when he'll return to football activities.
Michael Bennett on Malik McDowell: "It's not about football at this point. It's really about longevity in life. To make sure that his brain is good, make sure everything is good after the accident."
Tennessee Titans
The matchup to watch in #Titans 1 on 1s - Corey Davis vs. Logan Ryan. The rookie has won most of the battles so far including this one. Davis said his lone goal is to start Week 1. He's off to a good start.
Marcus Mariota discussing Corey Davis' impact on the offense. He'll have a better idea of how long he'll without the rookie WR when the MRI on Davis' hamstring comes back.
New Orleans Saints
The statue of New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson was unveiled in Canton, Ohio, before the debut of the new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium tonight. Benson donated $11 million to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including $10 million toward the stadium – the largest contribution made by any individual in the Hall's history. (Photo courtesy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame)
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers were one of three teams to get an "A" in my draft grades. I loved their class. First-round pick Mike Williams was my top-ranked receiver, and second-round pick Forrest Lamp was my top-ranked guard. Now Lamp (torn ACL) is out for the season, and Williams (back) is out indefinitely. It's a tough blow to a team that dealt with big injuries last season. I thought they could be much better in 2017.
New York Jets
This was one of those days where you wonder how the Jets will score points. The offense was horrendous (10 sacks allowed), and Todd Bowles made the entire team run gassers after practice. The quarterbacks had little time to throw. Josh McCown completed 10 of 15, but he was sacked four times. Christian Hackenberg, still working with the second team, completed four of eight. Bryce Petty (3-for-4) was sacked four times in limited reps. This was ugly, plain and simple.
Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame bust will reside here forever.
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis raved about rookie Carl Lawson today, which is unusual for him when discussing a rookie. It's easy to see why. Lawson has been explosive out of his stance. Got into the backfield several times today. Lewis said Lawson wants to go 100MPH, and today he got into a scuffle with another player after his helmet was ripped off during a play. Lewis broke it up quick by asking Lawson "Did he hurt you? No? Then move on."
Pittsburgh Steelers
The battle of camp has been Artie Burns vs Antonio Brown, and Thursday was no different. Brown caught the ball but was out of bounds, as Burns had tracked him deep into the end zone.
Through five days, the Steeler Stormtrooper has been signed by 34 players.
Philadelphia Eagles
Play of the day: Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor beats rookie CB Rasul Douglas down the left sideline and hauls in a TD pass from Carson Wentz. Agholor calls the entire offense to the corner of the end zone, has them line up like bowling pins, and spins the ball at them as they all fall over. Strike.
Check out Eagles DT Tim Jernigan's Dodge Challenger SRT8, complete with an Orioles decal on the rear window. Jernigan fell for the O's during his three years with the Ravens.
"My first-ever MLB game was an Orioles game so I just kind of got into it," he said. "I was like, man, that is the perfect color, that's Oriole's Orange. I'll throw a sticker on the back of this."
Jernigan has been into cars his whole life. He used to own a Corvette Stingray and currently has a '64 and '72 Impala to go with this standout.
Carolina Panthers
Panthers defensive end Mario Addison arrives for lunch in his new training camp ride that apparently can set land speed records for an ATV: "That's a 1000 Polaris,'' he said. "It goes about 230. I've only gotten it up to 200. It's pretty fast.''
Cam Newton takes off on a bootleg to the right. Runs to the end zone and takes a knee, getting applause from fans. Still a few running plays in his repertoire. But still not throwing and might be a surprise if he does Friday night at FanFest in Charlotte. No need to risk injury to shoulder this early in camp.
Overheard at camp today: Charles Johnson says fellow defensive end Julius Peppers should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He said the nine-time Pro Bowl selection will always look freakish. "When is a freakish guy like that ever going to look the same to you? He's always going to look like a freak of nature. He's always going to look abnormal to everybody else. That guy is always going to look freakish. . . . I've done seen him at 300 before. I've seen him at 270 before. It all looks the same.''
Houston Texans
Bill O'Brien says Will Fuller's broken collarbone will not keep him out for the season. "He'll be back eventually," O'Brien said. "It's not a season-ending injury."
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons coach Dan Quinn working with his pass rush duo of Vic Beasley (44) and rookie Takk McKinley (98). He expects them to be terrors together rushing off the edge. McKinley showing speed and power coming off shoulder surgery.
Minnesota Vikings
Best play of the day: QB Sam Bradford put a perfect ball down the right sideline for receiver Stefon Diggs, who had a step on cornerback Terence Newman. Diggs caught the ball over his left shoulder for a 50-yard touchdown.
Kansas City Chiefs
Even at 34 and coming off a torn Achilles, Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson looks like he's as good as ever. He just got a great break to bust up a pass intended for Kareem Hunt in a 1-on-1 drill.
It had to happen sometime and the day was today for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. He threw his first interception during a competitive period at training camp. The interception, by rookie safety Leon McQuay, came after Mahomes threw the ball beyond his intended receiver, Marcus Kemp. McQuay earlier and dropped what would've been the first interception of a Mahomes pass.
Washington Redskins
Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall's young twins D.J. and Jaden got their own hitting in before practice, tutored by their father with Josh Norman watching.
Indianapolis Colts
Colts offensive Rob Chudzinski is pleased with how veteran Scott Tolzien has ran in the offense in Andrew Luck's absence. Tolzien, who is in his second season with the Colts, has taken all the first-team snaps since April while Luck has been out rehabbing his shoulder. Tolzien will remain the starter until Luck returns from the physically unable to perform list.
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett had his best practice of training camp. He found the open receiver and was decisive with the ball. Mallett seemed comfortable and consistently hit players on the hands. There's still no word on when Joe Flacco (back) will return but team officials believe he'll be back before the end of the preseason.
Buffalo Bills
With heavy focus on red zone in 11-on-11 drills Thursday for Bills, Tyrod Taylor has performed generally well. He's thrown two touchdowns to TE Nick O'Leary and one to RB LeSean McCoy. Taylor scrambled for what likely would have been a touchdown (there's no live tackling) but was stopped short on another scramble near the goal line.