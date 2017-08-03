A grand jury in Lafayette, Louisiana, decided not to bring criminal sexual assault charges against former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker on Wednesday, a source confirmed.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network and The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

Walker and an acquaintance were accused of sexually assaulting two women on the night of Feb. 28 in Lafayette. The allegations were reviewed by police and the district attorney's office before being presented to the grand jury, which found that they did not present enough evidence to pursue the charges.

A Louisiana grand jury has decided not to bring sexual assault charges against former Rams player Tyrunn Walker. Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports

It's possible that the DA's office could pursue a lesser charge, though there is no indication whether it plans to do so. A request for comment from the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's office was not returned.

Walker, 27, was released by the Rams on June 22, the day The Advocate first reported the allegations against him. But a source told ESPN's Alden Gonzalez at the time that Walker was let go largely because the Rams did not see a place for him on their roster.

According to a civil court filing against Walker and acquaintance Justin Williams, the two men were accused of forcing the women into sexual acts after taking them from a nightclub to a hotel, and of possibly drugging the two women while at the nightclub.

An attorney for the alleged victims, Glenn McGovern, told The Advocate on Thursday that the police investigation was "the sloppiest investigation I've ever seen" and that authorities failed to process a rape kit before presenting evidence to the grand jury.

"For whatever reason, the fix was in and they did not want to prosecute this case," McGovern told The Advocate. "The community should be outraged."

None of Walker's representatives has commented publicly.

Walker, who is from New Iberia, Louisiana, began his career as an undrafted rookie with the New Orleans Saints from 2012-14. He also spent two years with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Rams in March.