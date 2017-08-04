GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Michael Bidwill to the rescue.

After hearing that 13 members of Kurt Warner's family were stranded in Chicago ahead of the quarterback's Hall of Fame induction Saturday in Ohio, the Arizona Cardinals president sent a private plane there Thursday night to pick them up and bring them to Canton.

Problem solved: @AZCardinals President Michael Bidwill sending private ✈️ to Chicago to pick up stranded Warner traveling party of 13 https://t.co/qQcGcP9DNT — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) August 3, 2017

Warner, the former Cardinals and Rams quarterback, had a party scheduled in Canton for Thursday night. Warner tweeted to United Airlines that his family was stranded at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and asked them if they could make the airline's one flight to Cleveland to get to Ohio in time for Warner's party.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out - kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

Instead, Bidwill stepped in to help.

It isn't clear why his family was stuck in Chicago.

The private plane was scheduled to land in Chicago just after kickoff of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.