Field Yates and Herm Edwards share how much WR Sterling Shepard's injury will impact the Giants if he misses time. (1:41)

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to be "in the clear" after suffering an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Shepard, who was carted off the practice field, had an MRI on Thursday. Coach Ben McAdoo, who initially described the injury as "a sprained ankle, a basketball-type ankle," said the MRI was "due diligence."

Shepard is coming off a promising rookie season in which he ranked second among rookie receivers with 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Shepard was on the field for 95 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps last season (964 of 1,019), which was the third-most by an NFL rookie receiver in the past decade.