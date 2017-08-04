        <
        >

          Giants WR Sterling Shepard expected to be OK after ankle injury

          play
          Giants will miss Shepard's versatility (1:41)

          Field Yates and Herm Edwards share how much WR Sterling Shepard's injury will impact the Giants if he misses time. (1:41)

          8:10 AM ET

          New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to be "in the clear" after suffering an ankle injury during Wednesday's practice, a source told ESPN on Friday.

          Shepard, who was carted off the practice field, had an MRI on Thursday. Coach Ben McAdoo, who initially described the injury as "a sprained ankle, a basketball-type ankle," said the MRI was "due diligence."

          Shepard is coming off a promising rookie season in which he ranked second among rookie receivers with 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.

          According to ESPN Stats & Information, Shepard was on the field for 95 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps last season (964 of 1,019), which was the third-most by an NFL rookie receiver in the past decade.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.