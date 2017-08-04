OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens made their biggest offseason addition to the offensive line Friday when they signed former Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Austin Howard, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Howard, 30, is expected to compete with James Hurst at the starting right tackle spot. Baltimore hadn't signed an experienced lineman since losing Rick Wagner, a three-year starter who signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency.

The addition of Howard provides much-needed experience to a thinning offensive line. Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda had been the only lineman who started more than 13 games in the NFL. Baltimore lost two linemen -- John Urschel (retirement) and Nico Siragusa (knee) -- for the season since training camp began eight days ago.

Howard, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman, started 39 games over the past three seasons with the Raiders. He was released on July 28 after completing the second season of a five-year, $30 million deal.

The Ravens have familiarity with Howard, who spent time on Baltimore's practice squad in 2011.