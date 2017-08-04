Dolphins backup QB Matt Moore isn't happy to see Ryan Tannehill got down, but is confident he can fill in. (0:21)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Matt Moore spent his first full practice of training camp as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback on Friday.

It could be the first of many in that role depending on what the team decides to do with injured starter Ryan Tannehill (knee). But Moore said he is confident and comfortable in taking over as the starter.

QB Matt Moore has earned respect from his teammates and coaches and is likely the Dolphins' best fit if Ryan Tannehill misses significant time. Wilfredo Lee/AP

"I've done this before in stepping up and getting ready if need be," Moore said. "So that's as much as I know and kind of the attitude I have moving forward. It stinks [with Tannehill being injured]. But I thought today was a good practice. Guys were popping around and pretty competitive."

Tannehill's left knee buckled during practice while he scrambled without contact on Thursday. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed Friday that surgery is an option for the quarterback, who suffered a sprained ACL and MCL in the same knee last year but opted not to have surgery.

Surgery at this time likely will end Tannehill's season.

Editor's Picks Sources: Fear now Tannehill will need surgery Sources told ESPN that the Dolphins are growing increasingly concerned that knee surgery will be the most viable and likely option for starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was hurt Thursday in practice.

"Everything is on the table right now," Gase said. "We're going to talk to a lot of people."

Gase added that he hasn't thought about adding another quarterback at this time. Two possibilities are Jay Cutler, who played under Gase in Chicago, and free agent Colin Kaepernick.

Tannehill watched a portion of practice from inside the cafeteria Friday with his left leg outstretched as he awaits a major decision.

"He's obviously waiting and we all are," Moore said. "Nobody knows what's going on but he seems to be in good spirits. He was here watching tape with us yesterday with all of us and hanging out. So it was good."