FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - Defensive lineman Devon Still, whose daughter, Leah, captured the hearts of millions during a cancer fight she eventually won, is re-starting his football career with the New York Jets.

Still, 28, who spent most of last season on the Houston Texans' injured-reserve list, signed a contract on Friday with the Jets.

Devon Still played just 25 snaps for the Texans last season before undergoing season-ending foot surgery. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

A former second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, Still announced in 2014 that his daughter had been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer. Still put his football career on hold as he focused on his daughter's illness and recovery.

Leah, now 6, underwent surgery in March 2015 to remove the tumor, announcing eight months later that she was in remission. Father and daughter were honored at the 2015 ESPYs, where they received the Jimmy V award for their courage and determination.

In May, Leah served as the flower girl at her father's wedding in New York City.

Still, waived by the Bengals in 2015, started last season with the Texans, but he played only 25 snaps and underwent season-ending foot surgery.