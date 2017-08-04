Florida State announced receiver Da'Vantae Phillips has been suspended indefinitely a day after he was arrested on four counts of fraud and one count of grand theft.

A release from the school said the suspension was "in accordance with athletic department policy," and that coach Jimbo Fisher would have no further comment.

Phillips arrived at Florida State as part of the Class of 2015, when he was the No. 44-ranked player overall in the ESPN300 and the No. 6 wide receiver. In two seasons, Phillips has made five catches for 30 yards, however because the Seminoles are light on depth at receiver, he was potentially in line for a larger role this season.