Friday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

At Raiders camp, Marshawn Lynch took a handoff ... of a bag of Skittles, and Derek Carr discussed Colin Kaepernick. Elsewhere, Matt Moore took reps with the Dolphins' first team, while DeAndre Hopkins put his "stamp" on the Texans' quarterback battle.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league.

Marshawn Lynch just jacked a kid for his Skittles after practice...kinda. Looked like the kid had a bag of candy for Lynch in exchange for an autograph but Lynch accepted the bag of candy as if it was a football handoff and took off in a full sprint, totally in stride, to the field house. Hilarious. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Derek Carr hopes Collin Kaepernick gets signed by an NFL team. The two used to share the Bay Area football market and also overlapped in the WAC in 2009, Carr at Fresno State, Kaepernick at UNR. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Dolphins HC Adam Gase said Matt Moore is the team's QB "right now" if Ryan Tannehill isn't able to return. Gase confirmed surgery is on the table as an option. James Walker, ESPN Staff Writer

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase says surgery is possible for QB Ryan Tannehill (knee): "Everything is on the table right now. We're going to talk to a lot people." James Walker, ESPN Staff Writer

Dolphins QB Matt Moore talks about his approach to practice with Ryan Tannehill (injured). James Walker, ESPN Staff Writer

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones continued to back Ezekiel Elliott. Speaking the day before his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jones said, "I do not anticipate a suspension," for the Cowboys running back. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

Spoke with Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins about the team's QB situation. He likes Tom Savage a lot: "If anybody should be a judge of quarterbacks, I've played with the most quarterbacks in NFL history throughout my first four years. So I put the stamp on Savage, and I think that's all that needs to be said about that." Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer

Unlike last season, Jadeveon Clowney is listed on the Texans' unofficial depth chart as an outside linebacker. In 2016, Clowney played at right defensive end. On this depth chart, Christian Covington was listed first team at that position. Clowney said he enjoys getting to play at both spots: "Moving around is great. ... The coaches figure that out. I'm just out here to do whatever they want me to do." Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

The Texans hosted a West Virginia youth football team at practice today and the players made these kid's day by signing and taking pictures with them. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

The Steelers players have a 24-hour smoothie station at training camp. TE Xavier Grimble shows Jeremy Fowler his favorite recipe Jim Witalka, ESPN Producer

The Jets' quarterback competition hasn't been very competitive at all. Christian Hackenberg (3-for-11, three sacks) had his worst day of training camp, his third straight sub-par day. Josh McCown (12-for-20) had plenty of hiccups, too, including a red-zone interception. He almost had a second pick in the red zone. McCown is the clear front runner for the job. Bryce Petty (2-for-4) barely got on the field. He and the entire third-string offense were forced to run a punishment lap ... and Petty never returned. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer

Newly-signed DL Devon Still said his daughter's cancer is two years in remission, so "all my focus is on football right now." Leah, 7, captured the heart of millions with her brave fight against cancer. Right now, she's attending a cheerleading camp in Houston. As of 5 p.m., she still had no idea her dad was back in the NFL. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer

Ravens practicing without 16 players on Friday: QB Joe Flacco (back), WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring), CB Jimmy Smith (undisclosed), LB C.J. Mosley (undisclosed), CB Marlon Humphrey (undisclosed), G Alex Lewis (undisclosed), TE Maxx Williams (undisclosed), DB Anthony Levine (undisclosed), TE Larry Donnell (hand), CB Sheldon Price (undisclosed), WR Chris Mathews (undisclosed), WR Kenny Bell (hamstring). RB Kenneth Dixon (knee), TE Crockett Gillmore (knee), CB Tavon Young (knee) and OL Nico Siragusa (knee) are out for the season. Coach John Harbaugh said he was going to give off days to some players a week into training camp. Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer

Make-a-Wish Panthers quarterback Dom Fuller breaks the team down to start practice at Bank of America Stadium. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Overheard at 49ers practice 7: 49ers rookie WR Trent Taylor continues to make plays in the passing game but he's also showed no hesitation to get involved as a blocker. He had a couple of big blocks in the run game on Friday and after practice coach Kyle Shanahan expressed no surprise that Taylor is willing to stick his nose in there. "He's not scared of anything," Shanahan said of the fifth-round pick. Taylor looks more and more like a sure thing to make the roster as a receiver and potentially as a punt returner. Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer

A fan yelled to Lions guest for the day Chad Johnson asking if he was going to be trying out for the team. He shook his head no and then moved on. Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer

Sterling Shepard says he was "pretty worried" at first. He felt his ankle pop, was screaming. He had never felt that pain before but wasn't crying. "Feeling pretty good" now and confident he'll be ready by Week 1. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

Friday's rookie report from Chiefs camp: Running back Kareem Hunt, a third-round draft pick, has the receiving skills the Chiefs like in their backs. He's made two of the most spectacular catches of training camp. Hunt said he practiced catching the ball during his workouts before camp started. "I went back (home to Ohio) and trained and had somebody throw the ball at me, even if it was my college QB or one of my old high school buddies or whatever," Hunt said. "I always tried to go out there and (run) routes." Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer

Chargers CB Jason Verrett with a helmet and on the field for the first time during training camp. Verrett's been recovering from ACL knee surgery that cut short his 2016 campaign and started training camp on the PUP list. Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer

Overheard at Seahawks camp: "I can't tell you, can't tell you. He just got started, I don't know that yet." That was Pete Carroll when asked if QB Trevone Boykin is making the type of progress he'd like this summer. Boykin had a rough day Thursday, and clearly that wasn't a ringing endorsement from Carroll. The Seahawks' backup QB situation is a major question mark going into the 2017 season. Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer

RB LeGarrette Blount back after a three-day absence for personal reasons. WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) on field without a helmet. Source suggested that team is not concerned with injury and were considering having him do some work Friday, but appears he'll likely once again be a spectator. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Cool scene for fans out to support Titans practicing at local HS. Nostalgic feel out of the tunnel. Cameron Wolfe, ESPN

Tom Brady deflects a question when asked if he had a concussion last year. He says that type of medical information is personal. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

That's Minnesota Sen. Al Franken at Vikings camp. He is visiting with GM Rick Spielman, retired Vikings DL Alan Page and Page's wife, Diane. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation

One way to make a good impression during a kicking battle: drill one from 53 yards into the skinny post with general manager Jason Licht standing directly below. That's what Roberto Aguayo did today. Head coach Dirk Koetter said he was "money" and was "lights out," kicking a perfect 10-for-10. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

The Rams have added three receivers in two days, the latest being KD Cannon out of Baylor, recently released by the Jets. They already had a ton, too. Tavon Austin has missed the last two practices because of a hamstring injury. Wonder if there's legitimate concern there. Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer

Hue Jackson practicing everything at this scrimmage, including a coin toss, with Captain Osweiler and Captain Thomas representing. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

First overall pick Myles Garrett has been in on two sacks, the second when he blew past and under Rod Johnson on a second-down dropback by Kevin Hogan. On the next play Garrett was right on Hogan as he threw a completion. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

Colts training camp Day 5: Emotions ran high in practice again for the Colts, as they had at least their third scuffle in just five days of practice. This time, though, coach Chuck Pagano put his foot down. Rookie receiver Bug Howard was thrown out of practice for having an altercation with a defensive back during practice Friday. Cornerback Vontae Davis and receiver T.Y. Hilton got into a shoving match in practice Tuesday. Davis and Phillip Dorsett, another receiver, had an altercation later in practice on that same day. Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer

Best play on Friday: Bears quarterback Mike Glennon threw a fade to rookie tight end Adam Shaheen who made a one-handed catch in the back left corner of the end zone. "He's a big body," coach John Fox said of Shaheen. "Something I think we've seen already up to now. He's a threat in the red area." Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer