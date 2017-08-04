LATROBE, Pa. -- Coach Mike Tomlin has signed a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers through 2020, the team announced Friday.

Tomlin is 103-57 since taking over the Steelers in 2007, including eight playoff wins in 14 tries. He has never had a losing season and coached the Steelers to the Super Bowl XLIII win in his second season as head coach.

The team has recorded at least 10 wins in each of the past three regular seasons.

"I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank [team president] Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organization," Tomlin said in a statement. "My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I'm proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are -- to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city."

The Steelers like to re-sign coaches before they hit the final year of their contracts.He is the franchise's third coach since 1969.

Tomlin, 45, previously signed a contract extension in 2015.

"Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League," Rooney said. "We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship."

Financial terms of the extension were not available.