RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett came off the physically unable to perform list Friday and is on track to be ready for the start of the regular season.

"I'm pretty much ready to go," Lockett said. "If we had a game tomorrow, I'd play in it."

Lockett suffered fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg in December. He underwent surgery and spent Christmas and New Year's in the hospital.

Tyler Lockett says he will be ready to play in Week 1 after recovering from a broken leg suffered in December. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

He spent the entire offseason in Seattle rehabbing and said he has been running for the past three months. He didn't participate in all aspects of Friday's practice but has no doubts about being ready for Week 1.

"One of the things that I thought about was when I was a kid, I had a dog," Lockett said. "When you train him, you've got to keep him in a little cage. I felt like I was stuck in a cage for eight months after I broke my leg. So as soon as they let me go today, I didn't know what to do. So I was just running around, having fun, being a little kid again."

Lockett caught 41 passes for 597 yards in 15 games last season, but he was playing at less than 100 percent for much of the year because of a knee injury suffered early in the season. He is expected to compete for a starting job in 2017.