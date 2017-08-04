Bills coach Sean McDermott announces left tackle Cordy Glenn received a second opinion on his injured left foot from Dr. Bob Anderson and surgery has not been ruled out. Video by Mike Rodak (0:36)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn sought and received a second opinion on his injured left foot from specialist Dr. Bob Anderson and surgery has not been ruled out.

"He's got some soreness," coach Sean McDermott said Friday, noting Glenn would miss Friday evening's practice at New Era Field. "We got a plan going forward at this point. We're just going to take it day to day at this point."

Glenn sat out Thursday's practice after participating in the first six practices of training camp. McDermott said Thursday there was some concern over Glenn's foot soreness, which the Bills' coach said is related to an ankle condition that kept Glenn sidelined until the start of camp last month.

Seantrel Henderson took first-team reps at left tackle in Thursday's practice in place of Glenn. Henderson, however, must serve the final five games of a 10-game NFL drug policy suspension to begin the upcoming season. If Glenn's foot injury causes him to miss significant time, McDermott said 2017 second-round pick Dion Dawkins could start at left tackle.

Glenn originally injured his left ankle during 2016 training camp and aggravated the injury in the regular-season opener, missing the next two games. Glenn also missed the final three games of last season with a back injury.

A second-round pick in 2012, Glenn has started 72 games for Buffalo since his rookie season. He signed a five-year, $65 million extension in May 2016.