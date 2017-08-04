Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis will miss "a week, maybe longer," after an MRI on his hamstring, coach Mike Mularkey told 104.5 The Zone (Nashville, Tennessee).

Mularkey said Davis will not need surgery, and the Titans will evaluate him on a week-to-week basis. Davis suffered the hamstring injury during one-on-one drills in Thursday's practice.

Corey Davis signing autographs for fans at Centennial HS for the Titans' Friday Night Lights practice. Walked out with a cautious limp, but moving around on his own. No obvious cast. On his hammy he told me it was "sort of good news." He said he'll be OK. Cameron Wolfe, ESPN

With Davis out, rookie receiver Taywan Taylor will see a big uptick in repetitions.