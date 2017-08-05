LATROBE, Pa. -- Martavis Bryant was ready to practice under the Latrobe Memorial lights with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates on Friday night, but nothing has changed with his conditional reinstatement status and he's still sidelined.

Bryant walked onto the team bus carrying his football pads and indicated to ESPN he would be practicing for the first time since the 2015 season.

Bryant, suspended all of last year for multiple drug violations, was stopped by general manager Kevin Colbert as he got off the bus for practice. A team official took his pads away and Bryant left the area. The team later confirmed Bryant is still under conditional status.

Team president Art Rooney II told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio that Bryant has positioned himself well for full reinstatement, which could happen any day now. A source close to Bryant told ESPN that the wide receiver has outlined his 2017 rehabilitation plan for the league and is awaiting clearance.

"He's doing everything he can to cooperate with New York, as are we," said coach Mike Tomlin. "We're just simply waiting on the word from those guys."