MANKATO, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have extended the contract of nose tackle Linval Joseph, according to his agents, the third time since the start of training camp that the Vikings have signed a defensive starter to a new deal. The extension is for four years and worth $50 million, with $31.5 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network.

Joseph, 28, had a career season in 2016 with 77 tackles, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Coaches have been glowing in their praise of him this summer.

Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph had a career high 77 tackles last season. AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt

Earlier this week, coach Mike Zimmer said Joseph is the "best [nose tackle] I've ever been around."

In the past eight days, the Vikings have extended the contracts of Joseph, defensive end Everson Griffen and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Griffen's deal delivered $58 million in new money, locking him in through 2022. Rhodes signed a six-year, $78.6 million deal that keeps him under contract through 2022 as well. Last summer, the Vikings agreed to terms with safety Harrison Smith on a deal that has him under contract through 2021.