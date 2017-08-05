If the Dolphins aren't interested in replacing injured QB Ryan Tannehill with Colin Kaepernick, Stephen A. Smith hopes they don't look to former Bears QB Jay Cutler to fill the role. (1:26)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Adam Gase said it is premature to assume that former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will sign with the Miami Dolphins.

Gase cleared up the quarterback speculation Saturday after the Dolphins' intra-squad scrimmage and this week's left knee injury to starter Ryan Tannehill. According to the second-year head coach, there was one preliminary talk with Cutler, but things haven't progressed beyond that at this stage.

"When I get there, I will be able to tell you, but I don't think it's close to anything," Gase said. "Like I said, I've had one conversation with [Cutler]. That's where we're at.

"I'm dealing with this [team] right now. When I know more, hopefully within the next few days, I will have a better idea of what's going on."

Gase said the conversation with Cutler was positive. The pair were together with the Chicago Bears in 2015 and developed a good rapport. Cutler had one of his better seasons under Gase, throwing for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Cutler was released by the Bears this offseason and wasn't re-signed. He took a television job with Fox but seems open to returning to the NFL under the right circumstances.

"He's interested," Gase said of Cutler. "But we're just trying to figure out everything. You don't expect this to happen. ... I know I need somebody either way. I'd like to know exactly with Ryan first. So that helps me make a decision with what direction to go."

The Dolphins are seeking multiple opinions on Tannehill's left knee before making a final decision. He could be out for months or an entire season. The timeline likely will determine the caliber of quarterback Miami eventually adds to its roster.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore was up and down in Saturday's scrimmage. He threw a pick-six to cornerback Xavien Howard on his first drive and responded with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry on the following drive.

For now, Moore remains the starters as Miami tries to figure out its next move.

"We've had a lot of people call us. We've talked to a few people," Gase said. "We're keeping all options on the table. A lot of things that are out really isn't what's going on. It's funny to watch."