Starting pitchers key in outcome of Rangers-Twins series

MINNEAPOLIS -- Each of the first three games of the four-game weekend series between the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins have featured a standout performance from a starting pitcher to spur his team on to the win.

Minnesota's Jose Berrios and Texas' Nick Martinez will try to finish the series the same way on Sunday.

The two teams have alternated the strong starts. A.J. Griffin allowed two hits and one run in six innings in Thursday's win for Texas. Minnesota's Bartolo Colon then spun Friday the first nine-inning complete game from a pitcher at least 44 years old since 2010.

On Saturday, the Rangers took control of the series as Cole Hamels scatted four hits in his first complete game since Oct. 4, 2015.

"It's all about getting in a rhythm, and if I'm able to kind of start that rhythm, then obviously all the better," Hamels said. "But I think there's a lot of guys on this pitching staff that are very talented and obviously have ace caliber stuff. So it's just kind of waking everybody back up."

Martinez (3-4, 5.07 ERA) might be pleased with a quality start like Griffin provided to start the series.

The right-hander will be making his second start since being recalled on Aug. 1 for his third stint in the majors this season. Martinez filled in with Yu Darvish traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed seven runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 1.

"I was fighting my timing," Martinez said after the game. "It would come back and I would lose it again. Our offense kind of jolted some energy back into me and I was able to put together a good fifth. Then I lost it again in the sixth. My mechanics were a little off in the timing, but my body and my arm feels great."

Martinez owns a 6.06 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota, the last coming on Aug. 12, 2015.

He could be facing a Twins lineup without slugger Miguel Sano, who is day-to-day with a left-hand contusion from being hit by a pitch by Texas reliever Tony Barnette on Friday.

Sano missed Saturday's game and said he was sore the next morning after being hit. He didn't swing at all on Saturday, Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. Sano will be re-evaluated before Sunday's game.

The Twins were also without Joe Mauer on Saturday, who was getting a planned off day.

"Obviously guys that can see pitches and do damage," Molitor said of Sano and Mauer. "(The lineup) had a different look, for sure. Played with it a little bit before the game with the people I had available, and didn't turn out to be very productive. It's not so much people stepping up. You just want guys to go up there and take good at-bats, and show that they can make adjustments and compete."

Berrios (9-5, 3.57) will try to follow up on his strong effort in his last start when he gave up one run on two hits in seven innings in a loss at San Diego. Berrios had a 5.79 ERA in his previous five starts. He has never pitched against the Rangers.

"My (command) was much better," Berrios told MLB.com through a translator. "I looked back at the fourth inning against the Dodgers and noticed that when I fell behind, I don't want to say I didn't compete, but I didn't come back with quality pitches. But today, when I fell behind, I threw quality pitches. My control was much better."