Jay Cutler is leaning toward staying in broadcasting and not joining the Miami Dolphins, sources close to the situation told ESPN on Saturday.

Although Cutler became intrigued by the possibility of reuniting with Dolphins coach Adam Gase in the immediate wake of Ryan Tannehill's knee injury, his continued contemplation is swaying him back in the direction of staying retired, sources told ESPN.

Tannehill suffered a left knee injury in Thursday's scrimmage that may require season-ending surgery.

Until Saturday, Cutler had been in direct contact with Gase, giving a clear sense of his interest in playing for him, according to sources. The more Cutler considers it, however, the more he questions whether a return to football is what he wants, sources said.

One source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Cutler is "really struggling to leave his family."

Should Tannehill need surgery, Gase could go into a more passionate sales-pitch mode to pull Cutler back into the mix. Barring such a scenario, the Dolphins will likely need to start looking in a different place -- or settle on backup Matt Moore -- to handle their starting quarterback duties.

Gase said earlier Saturday that there was one preliminary talk with Cutler, but things haven't progressed beyond that at this stage.

"When I get there, I will be able to tell you, but I don't think it's close to anything," Gase said. "Like I said, I've had one conversation with [Cutler]. That's where we're at.

"I'm dealing with this [team] right now. When I know more, hopefully within the next few days, I will have a better idea of what's going on."

Gase said the conversation with Cutler was positive. The pair were together with the Chicago Bears in 2015 and developed a good rapport. Cutler had one of his better seasons under Gase, throwing for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Cutler was released by the Bears this offseason and wasn't re-signed. He took a television job with Fox but seems open to returning to the NFL under the right circumstances.

"He's interested," Gase said of Cutler. "But we're just trying to figure out everything. You don't expect this to happen. ... I know I need somebody either way. I'd like to know exactly with Ryan first. So that helps me make a decision with what direction to go."

