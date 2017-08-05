GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cardinals rookie running back T.J. Logan was diagnosed with a dislocated wrist that will require surgery, coach Bruce Arians said Saturday. Logan will be placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss about 12 weeks, which could put his return around Week 8, Arians added.

Logan, who was a fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina, was injured late in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Dallas Cowboys. He left the game and was getting his wrist examined in the fourth quarter, according to the television broadcast.

"It's a blow to him," Arians said. "He was just about to make a nice role for himself. He obviously looked electric on the kick returns and the punt returns. Somebody else just has to step up and do it."

Arians said Logan, who returned two kickoffs for 71 yards and a punt for 10 yards, earned the job as Arizona's main returner on Thursday.

"When he went up and caught that punt full-speed fearlessly," Arians said, "that was pretty impressive."

Arians called Logan's injury a "shame."