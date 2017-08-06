Saturday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

From riding in together on a school bus to finding out the latest about Le'Veon Bell's status, take a look at the best of SportsCenter's road trip to Latrobe, Pennsylvania, with the Steelers. (1:14)

There were positive signs for Andrew Luck's rehab at Colts camp, plus quarterback battle updates for the Browns and Texans.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league.

Andrew Luck (shoulder) went through the rehab process with the rest of the injured players behind the end zone at Warren Central High School. This is the first time he has done any kind of rehab in front of the media. Luck is still on the physically unable to perform list. Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer

How did Hue Jackson say he'd assess which quarterback starts the preseason opener? "I think it's a little bit of (who can score points and beat the Saints), but it's also a feeling of who I think can be the guy. Then kind of go in that direction first and foremost, but leave the door open" in case the guy he picks to start doesn't play well. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

Cody Kessler had probably his best throw of camp when he found Jordan Leslie in traffic for 23 yards, but a few plays later Kessler threw an interception that LB Jamie Collins returned 70-some yards for a touchdown. Here's what Hue Jackson had to say about it. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer 0:18 Jackson: 'I still don't like turnovers'

The Texans completed their 10th practice of training camp today, and it's clear that Tom Savage has had the best camp at his position. Deshaun Watson has looked good, as well, and has impressed the coaching staff with how far he's progressed in the past few months, but Savage has shown he's the No. 1 quarterback. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he thinks the quarterbacks have "improved every day." "We have a long way to go before we play our first game but they've improved," O'Brien said. "They've gotten better. I thought today was decent." Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Overheard at Raiders camp: Chants of "MVP! MVP! MVP!" emanated from the stands whenever Derek Carr hit a long pass, such as the dime he threw to K.J. Brent on a deep route. Although, free safety Reggie Nelson had a beat on the ball and could have knocked it down, but chose to pull up at the last second for some reason. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Dolphins HC Adam Gase said he had one conversation with free-agent QB Jay Cutler thus far. Anything beyond that in terms of Cutler joining the team is premature at this point, Gase said. James Walker, ESPN Staff Writer

More Dolphins HC Adam Gase on Jay Cutler: "He's interested. But we're just trying to figure out everything. You don't expect this to happen. … I know I need somebody either way. I'd like to know exactly with Ryan first. So that helps me make a decision with what direction to go." James Walker, ESPN Staff Writer

Looks like another veteran rest day for Saints RB Adrian Peterson and RT Zach Strief, who left after walk-through and stretching periods. Drew Brees and Mark Ingram are back from their veteran rest days on Friday. ... Also a positive development on the injury front -- rookie CB Marshon Lattimore is back moving around on the field a little bit after tweaking his knee Monday, though he is not participating in practice. ... WR Willie Snead and DE Trey Hendrickson remain absent. TE Coby Fleener, WR Corey Fuller and DT Tony McDaniel are present but not participating. CB P.J. Williams appeared to leave early with an unspecified issue. CB Delvin Breaux continues to do some individual work but not full-team drills. Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer

Adrian Peterson says he's "itching a little more" than usual this summer to play in the preseason -- even though he hasn't had a preseason carry since 2011. Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer 0:29 Peterson: "I'm itching a little more" to play in preseason

Lions GM Bob Quinn said he's confident a deal with Matthew Stafford will get done, saying "there's a long way to go on that, but it's good on both sides." Also said getting a deal done with Glover Quin -- it happened last week -- was a priority. Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer

A quick look at some of the $100 million Ford Field renovations: Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer 0:20 A quick look at some of the $100 million Ford Field renovations:

WR Danny Amendola, who addressed reporters for the first time at Patriots training camp, says he never considered retirement after Super Bowl LI. "I still have more to play," he said. "My body feels really good. I feel the best I've felt in a long time." Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of tight end Jordan Reed: "from every indication he'll be ready for the season." Reed remains on the physically unable to perform list with a sprained big toe. "You never know and we have to wait and see," Gruden said. "Things are odd from time to time, but I have total faith he'll be ready." John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

Overheard at camp: "I see you lost a little weight there Jay Gruden!" A fan during practice to the Redskins' head coach, who indeed has lost approximately 20 pounds. Gruden heard the fan, tapped his belly and smiled as the crowd laughed. John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

The birth of his second child, Chloe, was 'nerve-racking' for Steelers' Cam Heyward, who didn't know the sex until this week's delivery. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer 0:19 Heyward welcomes second born during opening week of camp

Who's that on scout-team kickoff coverage? Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (right). Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer

WR Sterling Shepard outside at practice. He's warming up and jogged without a limp. He suffered a sprained ankle and bone bruise on Wednesday. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

Practice over. Best I've seen from LT Ereck Flowers and TE Evan Engram this summer. Flowers had some rough days earlier in week and Engram was kind of quiet until today. Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer

That would be a portrait of Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter. The atmosphere here at camp today has been electric. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Cardinals RB T.J. Logan suffered a dislocated wrist, coach Bruce Arians said. He'll have surgery and go on IR, and will be out for 12 weeks. Arians said Logan could be back by Week 8. Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had some very high praise for his former quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Kurt Warner, on Warner's impact on the Arizona Cardinals' franchise: "I would say Kurt had the single-biggest impact on this franchise since 1988," Fitzgerald told ESPN, referring to the year the Cardinals moved from St. Louis to Arizona. "I would say he has been the most impactful person that this organization has had since it came to the desert. He transformed the way, I think, the Cardinals are viewed nationally and respected around the league. I think he had the biggest impact on that." Josh Weinfuss, ESPN Staff Writer

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer gushed today about the camp of LB Anthony Barr, using words like "tremendous" and "phenomenal" to describe his effort and results. Late last season, Barr drew Zimmer's ire by coasting during portions of games. But Zimmer said that stopped the moment offseason practices began, and it has continued through the first week of training camp. Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation