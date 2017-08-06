Part of what made the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl LI special for quarterback Tom Brady was that his mother, Galynn, could attend the game. Knowing how much it meant to Brady, owner Robert Kraft surprised the Brady family this offseason by giving Galynn a Super Bowl ring.

"He's been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it," Brady told ESPN.com on Friday when asked about the gesture. "He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn't know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and RKK knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."

Brady's father, Tom Sr., previously told the Boston Globe that Galynn finished cancer treatments in April.