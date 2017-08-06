ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens haven't been given a definitive return date for injured quarterback Joe Flacco, coach John Harbaugh said Saturday night.

"We know he's getting better every single day," Harbaugh said after the Ravens' practice at Navy. "Obviously, we have a plan for him football-wise when he gets back. But we haven't been told when yet."

Doctors told Flacco and the Ravens that he would need about a week of rest in order to recover from a back injury.

Harbaugh said last week that he's confident that Flacco will be back long before the end of the preseason. On Wednesday, Harbaugh said all indications from Flacco and trainer Mark Smith have been "very positive."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last week that he is confident that quarterback Joe Flacco will return before the end of the preseason. AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

With Flacco out, Ryan Mallett has been working with the first-team offense. The Ravens signed inexperienced quarterbacks David Olson and Josh Woodrum because it's always been believed that Flacco would only be out for a short period.

In his only comments about the injury, Flacco said on July 28 that he was unsure when he would return to practice.

"Hopefully not too long, but at the same time, it is kind of a waiting game," Flacco said. "It is just one of those things where you have to be patient and not let your competitive nature get the best of you. I am talking about everybody -- myself, and really, everybody."