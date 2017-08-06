NFL veterans Jay Cutler and Colin Kaepernick could prove valuable to teams looking for quarterback help. Will either wind up on a roster? (1:16)

The Miami Dolphins and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler agreed to a one-year deal on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The one-year deal is worth $10 million, plus incentives, a source told Schefter.

In May, Cutler had retired from the NFL and was hired by Fox Sports as a game analyst.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has played a significant role in convincing Cutler of the reasons he should play for the Dolphins, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Miami also raised its monetary offer, sources close to the situation said.

Adam Gase was Jay Cutler's offensive coordinator with the Bears in 2015. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

As of Saturday, Cutler was reluctant about a possible return to football, although he hadn't made any decision with certainty. Aware of his reluctance, but after a day of no direct communication with Cutler, Gase was eventually able to talk to him.

The Dolphins targeted Cutler because of the likelihood that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will undergo surgery to repair stretched ligaments in his left knee.

Cutler, 34, started 15 games in 2015 with Gase as his offensive coordinator, throwing for 3,659 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes.