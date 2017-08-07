Sunday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

Adam Gase's quarterback room in Miami is growing with the addition of Jay Cutler. Plus, Josh Norman discussed his bow-and-arrow celebration -- which is now a penalty.
NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league:
Miami Dolphins
A week ago (when Tannehill was healthy), Dolphins coach Adam Gase told me he was dreading having Jay Cutler call his games on TV. "He will CRUSH me," Gase said. "I promise you, he will CRUSH me on the broadcast. If he does one of our games, he's going to question every play call that I make. I can hear the 'I don't know if I would have called that' right now. He'll kill me. He knows all my little annoyances." Won't be a problem now!
There are some interesting financial ramifications to the Dolphins signing Jay Cutler for $10 million. That money could have been used this year on Jarvis Landry or rolled over into next year's cap to help build the 2018 team. Cutler also can make more with incentives.
In 2015, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was the Bears' offensive coordinator. In his one season under Gase, Cutler had one of the best seasons of his career.
Washington Redskins
Overheard at camp: "You're the real number 11!" A fan, shouting at receiver Terrelle Pryor, wearing the same jersey number as free agent departee DeSean Jackson. After hearing that, receivers coach Ike Hilliard looked at the crowd and used his hands in telling them to keep it down – the expectations, that is. Pryor has looked good, but the Redskins don't want to overburden him with expectations.
Redskins corner Josh Norman said the rule disallowing an imaginary bow-and-arrow celebration was geared toward one person: himself. If it's about violence, he said the league should be consistent.
Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz grooming his receivers of the future. These two members of the Philadelphia Eagles Kids Club had the chance to catch touchdown passes from Wentz after practice. They already have their TD celebrations down pat.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders Injury Report: WR Amari Cooper, who is dealing with a left leg injury, sat out for the third time in four practices. The Raiders have a day off Monday so it will be another opportunity for Cooper to rest and rehab.
Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin work the tip drill to start practice on Sunday. Irvin has three career interceptions while Mack has one, a 6-yard pick-six of Cam Newton last season.
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons announce CB Jalen Collins, a Super Bowl starter, suspended for first 10 games of regular season for again violating NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. Was suspended first four games of last season for same violation.
Matt Ryan looking for a fast start for however long the starters play in the first preseason game at Miami on Thursday. Ryan played six snaps in last year's first preseason game.
Seattle Seahawks
Overheard at Seahawks camp: "He's probably my favorite rookie out of the bunch right now. He's done a tremendous job. …He just has all the tools. He's probably to me the most polished of any rookie at that position that I've ever seen. He has all the tools in his toolbag. And he just has to put it all together. He is mature. He has the right mindset. He has the work ethic. But when you see something like that, you don't want them to miss the opportunity. And so we stay on him because we know the potential that he has. But again, potential means nothing if you don't put it into motion." That was WR Doug Baldwin on rookie RB Chris Carson, who has had a tremendous start to training camp.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Live from Heinz Field for Steelers practice. Lots of starters sitting out, but James Harrison in pads for first time this camp.
New Orleans Saints
Play of the night at Saints practice was a beautifully-executed screen pass TD from Chase Daniel to Adrian Peterson who ran about 12 yards into the end zone behind lead blockers Senio Kelemete and Jack Allen with the second-string line. Peterson had one of his best practices to date, particularly when it came to catching the ball. He snagged a low pass just above the carpet for a nice gain earlier in team drills, too.
Arizona Cardinals
Overheard at camp: "The overall experience I had yesterday was top five I've ever had." – Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald on attending the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Saturday.
Detroit Lions
Lions defensive linemen working on drills -- and Akeem Spence dancing -- during practice Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams
Rams were in shorts and without pads today. Light practice that barely went over an hour the day after their joint session with the Chargers. Basically every players, including Jared Goff, signed autographs for the fans.
Indianapolis Colts
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who is on the physically unable to perform list while working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, has been visible during practice on Saturday and Sunday after not being out there much during the first five days of training camp. Luck has been very loud and supportive of his teammates and also serving as an additional coach from the sideline. But don't get excited that this is a sign of him coming off PUP soon. Coach Chuck Pagano said people shouldn't "read too much into it" when it comes to Luck being around more.
Carolina Panthers
Rookie report of camp: Christian McCaffrey lined up in the Wildcat today. Yet another way the Panthers are looking at keeping defenses off balance with the first-round pick out of Sanford. Coach Ron Rivera said after practice that McCaffrey is ahead of where you would expect a rookie to be, crediting McCaffrey's preparation as a big reason.
Buffalo Bills
Bills WR Sammy Watkins said Sunday he "tweaked his ankle" but "will be fine" after returning to practice. Watkins said the ankle injury occurred to the same leg as his foot injury last season.