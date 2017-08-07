Sunday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

Overheard at Seahawks camp: "He's probably my favorite rookie out of the bunch right now. He's done a tremendous job. …He just has all the tools. He's probably to me the most polished of any rookie at that position that I've ever seen. He has all the tools in his toolbag. And he just has to put it all together. He is mature. He has the right mindset. He has the work ethic. But when you see something like that, you don't want them to miss the opportunity. And so we stay on him because we know the potential that he has. But again, potential means nothing if you don't put it into motion." That was WR Doug Baldwin on rookie RB Chris Carson, who has had a tremendous start to training camp.

Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer