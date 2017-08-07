The NFL has hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as a football operations consultant, sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Baalke will be working in the league's operations department in an advisory role on game-related matters, officiating, player development and evaluation, and officiating video review, according to sources.

Baalke was fired by the Niners in January after 11 years with the organization. He served his final five years as the team's GM.

Baalke was named the Executive of the Year for the 2011 season by the Pro Football Writers of America after leading the 49ers to a seven-win improvement in his first year as general manager. The team advanced to the Super Bowl the following season for the first time since 1994.