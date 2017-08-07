Brock Osweiler will have the first chance to be the Cleveland Browns' preseason starting quarterback.

Coach Hue Jackson said Monday that Osweiler will start Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Rookie DeShone Kizer will be third in line, after Cody Kessler.

"A lot goes into our evaluation, but it's always going to be about efficiently and effectively running the offense," Jackson said in a statement released by the team. "You want your starter to be able to do that despite any circumstance. Brock hasn't really gotten any first-team reps, and this will give him that chance. We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints."

Brock Osweiler's work regimen has impressed Browns coach Hue Jackson during the offseason, and the quarterback will get the start for Thursday's preseason game. Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer/AP Photos

Although Osweiler will get the first chance as the starter, Jackson emphasized that any of the team's quarterbacks could earn the starting spot for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson said Saturday that although the decision for the preseason opener was about who could score points and help win the game, it also would involve "a feeling of who I think can be the guy."

It's quite a progression for Osweiler, whom the Browns accepted in a trade from the Houston Texans in March solely so they could get a second-round pick. He has not gotten any reps with the starters in camp or the offseason, but in Friday's scrimmage and Saturday's practice, Osweiler moved the ball better than the other quarterbacks.