Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Monday that the team is aware that star wide receiver Jarvis Landry is under investigation for possible battery.

According to multiple reports, the investigation stems from an incident involving Landry and his girlfriend earlier this year in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office confirmed to CBS Miami on Monday that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department has presented them with the case. The investigation was first reported Monday by SlaterScoops.com.

Landry and the Dolphins have been discussing a contract extension this offseason but have not been able to reach an agreement.

Landry, who had his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2016, is due $893,850 in the final year of his rookie deal.

"I don't know if [it gets done] before the season," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said last week. "But like I said, it's not really mandatory that we do it before the season."