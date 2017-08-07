Stephen A. Smith understands the Dolphins' signing of Jay Cutler because of his relationship with Adam Gase, but Smith is still not happy with it. (2:00)

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said new quarterback Jay Cutler will not play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cutler arrived in South Florida on Monday morning to take a physical and sign a one-year, $10 million contract. He didn't practice as backup Matt Moore took all the first-team reps.

Although Cutler won't play Thursday, all indications are that he will soon take over the starting job.

"He didn't come out of retirement to stand on the sideline, but he's got a ways to go," Gase said. "He needs to come in here, take a physical and see where he's at."

Gase is confident that he is getting the same version of Cutler that he had two years ago in Chicago. In 2015 Cutler had one of his best years under Gase, throwing for 3,659 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Cutler played just five games last season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Cutler retired to take a television job with Fox Sports before Gase convinced him to return to football to replace injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who suffered a knee injury last week.

"After watching last year I saw basically the same stuff," Gase said. "He got injured and (the Bears) decided to move on from him."

Moore took the signing of Cutler in stride and talked about it with Gase.

"We had a nice conversation and he told me what's going on," said Moore. "It was very simple, very straightforward. I get it. I understand. ... It's a team sport and I'm a team guy."