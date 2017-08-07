PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills signed veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin on Monday, the team announced.

Boldin signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million with incentives that could add $1.25 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Boldin agreed to terms last week but backed out of the deal before deciding to join the Bills this week, sources told Schefter.

The Bills hosted Boldin, who remained unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, on a visit July 24.

Boldin, 36, is expected to compete for the Bills' No. 2 receiver role opposite Sammy Watkins. Through 10 practices of training camp, that role has been filled by veteran Andre Holmes, who signed a three-year, $5.15 million contract in March. Rookie second-round pick Zay Jones has also seen considerable practice time with the first-team offense.

Boldin has experience with Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, having played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2011 and 2012 when Taylor was a backup.

Boldin tweeted about entering his 15th NFL season and also thanked the Detroit Lions, the team he played for last season.

Special thank you to @Lions, all the fans, the community and the Ford family. — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) August 7, 2017

Boldin is 14th in NFL history in receiving yards with 13,779 -- needing just 120 yards to move past Cris Carter into 13th -- and is second to Larry Fitzgerald (14,389) among active players. He is ninth in NFL history in receptions (1,076) and third among active players behind Fitzgerald (1,125) and Jason Witten (1,089). He's two catches behind Terrell Owens for No. 8 all time.

Boldin's 82 career receiving touchdowns are tied for 23rd with Brandon Marshall and Reggie Wayne, and he's tied with Marshall for third among active players behind Antonio Gates (111) and Fitzgerald (104).

Boldin struggled to get separation from defenders last season, but he continued to be reliable, catching 67 passes for 584 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns for the Lions.

Playing for Arizona, Baltimore, San Francisco and Detroit, he has had seven 1,000-yard seasons -- most recently in 2014, when he had 1,062 yards for the 49ers -- and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Boldin is also well-known for his work off the field. He was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year after the 2015 season and was one of five NFL players to meet with lawmakers in Washington in November to discuss race relations and police brutality in the United States.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.