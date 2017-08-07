Ravens coach John Harbaugh explains why he isn't overly concerned about Joe Flacco not practicing yet in training camp. (0:34)

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he isn't overly concerned about quarterback Joe Flacco being sidelined longer than the expected one week of rest.

Flacco has yet to practice in training camp because of tightness in his back, and there is no definitive timetable on his return. Doctors told Flacco and the Ravens that he would need about a week of rest in order for the back injury to subside. Flacco has already been out for 11 days.

"I don't think it's going to be a problem because Joe knows the offense," Harbaugh said after Monday's practice. "But still, there's a rhythm, a chemistry and timing and execution that practice is valuable for. So, the sooner the better, but not before he's ready."

The Ravens are not rushing Joe Flacco back from a back injury. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Flacco went for a second opinion on his injured back last week, a league source told ESPN's Dan Graziano. The result was "positive for a slow return," the source said.

"As a coach, you want to get him as soon as you can, that's the bottom line," Harbaugh said. "I want him here yesterday. I want him a week ago. I want him here the first day. As soon as he's ready to go, we'll go to work to get him ready."

One reason why the Ravens can take a cautious approach is the fact that Flacco is entering his 10th NFL season.

"Every play we've run, he's run before numerous times," Harbaugh said.