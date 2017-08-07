Vince Wilfork is retiring from the NFL, and he made the announcement in a method befitting the 300-plus-pound nose tackle.

Wilfork declared the end of his career in a tweet that also served as an advertisement for Kingsford Charcoal, saying he would hold a "farewell tailgate" before the New England Patriots open the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium.

Wilfork, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, played the past two seasons for the Houston Texans after playing his first 11 seasons with the Patriots.

He was last selected for the Pro Bowl in 2012, which marked the fourth of four straight seasons he was picked for the NFL's all-star game. He was selected for his first Pro Bowl in 2007.

The Patriots drafted Wilfork in the first round of the 2004 draft (21st overall). He was part of two Super Bowl-winning squads in New England, in his rookie season and again in 2014, his final season with the team.

Wilfork, 35, had 559 tackles, 16 sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions in 189 regular-season games.