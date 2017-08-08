Herm Edwards explains why Vince Wilfork will be remembered as one of the "biggest and best athletes" he's ever seen. (0:29)

Last year's all-retirement team was loaded. Peyton Manning. Calvin Johnson. Marshawn Lynch. Nobody's touching that offense.

But the 2017 squad of retirees from the calendar year stands on its own Pro Bowl pedigree.

Editor's Picks Report: Veteran CB Flowers will retire Tuesday Brandon Flowers has told the NFL Network that he plans to retire after nine seasons with the Chiefs and Chargers.

Wilfork tweets grilling ad to declare retirement Vince Wilfork declared his retirement via Twitter, saying he would hold a "farewell tailgate" before the Patriots open the regular season Sept. 7. 1 Related

This stout 26-man roster includes at least three compelling Hall of Fame cases, plenty of Patriots (welcome, Vince Wilfork!) and Cowboys and even one repeat appearance.

The lack of a third cornerback hurts, but maybe Darrelle Revis can still help with that.

From health concerns to lack of attractive job offers, veterans have their reasons for walking away. But their play should be celebrated.

Let's have at it.

Quarterback: Tony Romo

Romo over Jay Cutler would have been an easy call. But it was a difficult decision between the longtime Cowboys QB and Michael Vick, who officially called it quits in May. Romo was a top-10 quarterback at his peak, top-15 on his worst day. Vick's passing held him back. In this offense, Romo has targets and good protection. Feels like Dallas again.

Tony Romo made four Pro-Bowls during his career. Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Running back: Justin Forsett

OK, so Forsett's last good season was 2014. But he was really good that year with 1,266 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Ravens. Maybe he's got some shifty speed left to elevate this ground game. And he has help.

Justin Forsett had 3,890 rushing yards, 1,351 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns in his career. AP Photo/Gail Burton

Hybrid playmaker: Percy Harvin

The once-breathtaking athlete can line up in the backfield, the slot or on the outside. Harvin made an appearance on last year's team but re-signed with the Bills for a brief stint. He's done now. And when he was on, not many were better.

Percy Harvin won his lone Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Tight end: Jordan Cameron

Cameron looked like a budding star in Cleveland after catching 80 passes for 917 yards in 2013. He was serviceable over the next two seasons but concussions forced him out of the game after six years in the league. Cameron's athleticism and size make him a worthy candidate.

Jordan Cameron made one Pro-Bowl in his career. He suffered four concussions over six seasons. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Offensive lineman: Doug Free

Free was underrated along the Cowboys' vaunted offensive line, rarely missing a game in seven-plus seasons as a full-time starter. Free is one of three former Cowboys on this list. The offensive line has at least 10 capable retirees, but Free deserves one of five spots. Gosder Cherilus backs him up.

Doug Free spent his entire career with the Cowboys. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Offensive lineman: King Dunlap

Dunlap had a good run, starting 65 games over eight years and protecting Philip Rivers in San Diego over the last four. Dunlap wasn't a perennial Pro Bowl but certainly capable.

King Dunlap played five seasons for the Eagles and four with the Chargers. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Offensive lineman: Sebastian Vollmer

The big German spent eight seasons with the Patriots and was a part of two Super Bowls, though he was injured in 2016, his final year. The 33-year-old and former second-team All-Pro slides into a guard spot for this squad. His backup is Kory Lichtensteiger.

Sebastian Vollmer won Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. Ric Tapia/Icon SMI

Offensive lineman: Chris Chester

With Branden Albert waffling on his retirement according to the NFL Network, Chester slides into this role nicely because of his steady line play. Chester was among the most durable guards in the league, starting 143 games over his 11-year career, with no games missed since 2011. Chester played for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens.

Chris Chester started 143 games in 11 seasons. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive lineman: Jake Long

The former No. 1 overall pick was ravaged by injuries, but he made four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2008-11 and should be remembered for his productive days with the Dolphins. Geoff Schwartz is Long's No. 2.

Jake Long was the first overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft. Doug Benc/Getty Images

Wide Receiver: Roddy White

So what if he's 35 and didn't have a job in 2016? Let's remember the player who posted 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns for the Falcons. White officially retired in April after not playing in 2016. Andrew Hawkins is his backup.

Roddy White didn't play in 2016 after being released by the Falcons. AP Photo/Paul Abell

Wide receiver: Andre Johnson

One of a few players on this list who will push for a gold jacket, Johnson ranks 11th all-time 14,185 receiving yards. In his prime, Johnson was easily a top-three receiver in the modern game, despite limited quarterback help. Now he's got Romo, and Lance Moore as his backup.

Andre Johnson ranks 10th all time in receiving yards. AP Photo/Dave Einsel

Defensive end: DeMarcus Ware

The second Hall of Famer on the list, Ware collected 138.5 sacks as an outside linebacker or defensive end. We're short on linemen, so he's an end on this team. Either way, he's a threat for sacks each week. Ware was a rare dominant force from anywhere on the field, especially as a Cowboy.

DeMarcus Ware won a Super Bowl and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. Mark J. Rebilas/US Presswire

Defensive tackle: Vince Wilfork

Five Pro Bowls, one All-Pro, 16 sacks ... but how many double teams did he pile up? Wilfork's presence as a Patriots great and the ultimate lane-clogger could give him a compelling Hall of Fame case. He reimagined the nose tackle position. Plus, Monday's well-seasoned retirement video alone is worthy of a spot on this team.

Vince Wilfork made five Pro-Bowl teams in his career Al Pereira/New York Jets/Getty Images

Defensive tackle: Terrance Knighton

In seven seasons, Knighton was best known as the "Pot Roast" stopping the run for the contending Denver Broncos in 2013-14. His career fizzled a bit after that, but the 354-pounder always played to his strength of clogging the middle. Knighton's size provides flexibility for this defensive scheme.

Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton wants to pursue a career in coaching. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Defensive end/linebacker: Rob Ninkovich

Sure, Ninkovich is not a true lineman, but at 260 pounds, he could play a few snaps there to help this team set the edge. After all, the pure Patriot did a little bit of everything over 11 seasons, collecting 460 tackles, 46 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Rob Ninkovich spent eight of his 11 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker: James Laurinaitis

Laurinaitis was the classic middle linebacker, making checks for the defense and racking up 100-tackle seasons for the now-Los Angeles Rams. Jeff Fisher's teams in St. Louis weren't successful, but they were tough, and Laurinaitis was a big part of that. His backup: Zach Orr, who's trying to get a job but is retired for now.

James Laurinaitis set the Rams' all-time tackles record during his seven-year career in St. Louis. Matthew Emmons-US PRESSWIRE

Linebacker: Chad Greenway

Greenway's career was sneaky good. He's the rare defensive player who goes out on his own terms -- as a starter for the team that drafted him in the first round. With 1,101 career tackles, Greenway nearly cracked the NFL's top-20 all time. He was a prominent face for that Vikings defense for a long stretch.

Chad Greenway spent 11 seasons with the Vikings, playing in two Pro Bowls. AP Photo/Greg Trott

Linebacker: A.J. Hawk/Steven Tulloch

Since we can't break the tie, both will play depending on the package. Hawk is part of the 900-20-30 club (at least 900 tackles, 20 sacks and 30 passes defended) as a key cog in the Packers' Super Bowl 45 win. Tulloch grinded out 11 seasons, six of which included 100 or more tackles.

A.J. Hawk spent nine seasons in Green Bay where he won a Super Bowl in 2011. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Defensive back: Antrel Rolle

The secondary is a bit light, but luckily Rolle announced his retirement in November, nearly four months after ESPN's 2016 all-retirement team posted. He's eligible! Rolle, an 11-year veteran safety, brings the pedigree of a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Giants.

Antrel Rolle made three Pro-Bowl teams. Steve Dykes/US Presswire

Defensive back: Brandon Flowers

Flowers was a late addition to the retirement list, as reported by NFL Network and confirmed by ESPN. The 31-year-old had considered retirement for months after concussion issues in 2016. Flowers' aggressive coverage skills - 110 pass deflections and 21 interceptions in nine seasons -- earned him a Pro Bowl selection in 2013. He was a playmaker with the ball, too, converting four interceptions for touchdowns. Defensive back Daimion Stafford, who skipped Steelers camp while mulling retirement, is the backup.

Former second-round pick Brandon Flowers made the All-Rookie team in 2008 and played in the Pro Bowl in 2013. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

Defensive back: Jerraud Powers

Like Flowers, Powers had a knack for the ball, posting 74 passes defended and 13 interceptions during eight seasons with the Colts, Cardinals and Ravens. He's one of only two pure corners on this team, so let's hope he's still healthy.

Jerraud Powers played with three teams over eight seasons in the NFL. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Defensive back: David Bruton

Bruton retired this month, citing concussion concerns. The safety left behind an eight-season resume that included 190 tackles, five forced fumbles and key contributions to the Broncos' Super Bowl run in 2015-16.

David Bruton Jr. retired this season, citing health concerns. The defensive back had suffered six concussions in eight seasons with the Broncos. Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Josh Scobee

The 12-year veteran will retire with the Jaguars, which is fitting after he spent 11 seasons making 80 percent of his kicks for them. Scobee was a high-level scorer before the disastrous Pittsburgh trade happened. That doesn't diminish his solid career.

Josh Scobee was drafted in the fifth round in 2004. AP Images/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Return specialist: Josh Cribbs

Cribbs was done playing in 2014 but officially retired this offseason. He wanted one more chance at the field, but he did enough damage without that chance, including 11 career touchdowns on kickoff or punt returns. In the late 2000s, not many were better than Cribbs as a Cleveland Brown.

Josh Cribbs is the NFL's all time kickoff return touchdown leader (eight). AP Images/Don Wright

Punter: Pat McAfee

Before becoming a media personality with Barstool Sports, McAfee was a quality punter with personality plus. After eight seasons, McAfee punted 23,048 net yards for the Colts. Nearly 200 of his 575 attempts landed inside the 20.