The New York Jets are placing wide receiver Quincy Enunwa on injured reserve with a neck injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Enunwa injured his neck Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium, an injury that coach Todd Bowles said was similar to the one that held the receiver out during spring workouts.

Enunwa dropped a pass from Christian Hackenberg during 7-on-7 drills when he took a step and fell to the turf face-first despite being untouched.

"He hit his head or hit his neck and something went wrong when he fell,'' Bowles said Saturday.

Quincy Enunwa's 80 career receptions ranks him first among wide receivers on the Jets' current roster. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Trainers attended to Enunwa for several minutes before the receiver got to both knees before standing and then walking slowly to the locker room.

Losing Enunwa is a major blow to the Jets' inexperienced receiving corps. With both Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut in the offseason, Enunwa was projected to be New York's No. 1 receiver.

Enunwa's 80 career receptions ranks him first among wide receivers on the Jets' current roster. Marquess Wilson is next with 56, followed by Robby Anderson with 42.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.