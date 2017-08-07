FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars shared a unique, meaningful moment following their joint practice on Monday at Gillette Stadium.

Coaches Bill Belichick and Doug Marrone led their teams to the back corner of the practice fields where they met and welcomed a few hundred active military members in attendance. Then third-year Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona, who is on active duty in the Navy, led a re-enlistment ceremony for two military members signing up for more years of service.

"It's a great unifying moment," second-year Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney said.

Joe Cardona had changed from his No. 49 Patriots jersey into his Navy khakis to lead the ceremony. Mike Reiss/ESPN

Added rookie Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette: "That's [showing] honor to those who go to war for us every day. I have a couple guys in my family in the military, and for them to come home and to celebrate that, it's a wonderful feeling."

Cardona had changed from his No. 49 Patriots jersey into his Navy khakis to lead the ceremony, which had the two military members taking an oath on the Constitution.

"To do it on the field, in front of all the fans, my teammates, as well as the players from Jacksonville to come out, it really meant a lot to me," said the 25-year-old Cardona, who is from El Cajon, California and based in Newport, RI.

Cardona explained that it is a great honor to be asked to lead a re-enlistment ceremony because, "They're saying 'I want you to be part of my service story and how my career goes, I want you to have an important part in it.' The fact they deem me deserving to do that, it's something I take a lot of pride in."

For most players, it was the first time they had ever witnessed a military member taking an oath.

As for what Belichick said to the players, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers relayed, "It was about respecting someone who puts their life on the line. Bill has a lot of connections with the military and he's definitely emotionally invested in it."

The Jaguars have an enlistment ceremony on the field during halftime of their annual military appreciation game in November around Veterans Day. They swear in recruits to all branches of the armed forces. Last year they had 200 recruits sworn in.

Patriots punter Ryan Allen, one of Cardona's closest friends on the team, appreciated seeing two NFL teams come together in the moment.

"I think it just shows there is a much bigger picture to all of this. There are bigger things going on around all of us," he said. "To see people being as selfless and humble, and basically giving themselves up to be in active duty to serve our country, is something we can all appreciate. It's cool to watch two teams that are different, and come from different places, come together and respect something like that."