Monday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

The Texans, Browns and Broncos all named starting quarterbacks for Week 1 of the preseason. The Jets lost an integral figure in their offense for the season. And Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas visited Patriots practice.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league:

Tom Savage will start at quarterback in the Texans' first preseason game on Wednesday night against the Panthers. Deshaun Watson and Brandon Weeden will also see the field. Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

Tom Savage said some of the rookies have asked him what it feels like to play in an NFL game, and the fourth-year quarterback said, "I've told them I've only played three games in the NFL, so I'm not really a good person to come up to and ask." Sarah Barshop, ESPN Staff Writer

For whatever it's worth, Brock Osweiler had his best day of training camp practice on Monday. Working with the starters, Osweiler threw the ball to several different receivers and at different levels. He threw the ball downfield, and with accuracy. Osweiler seemed spry on the day it was announced he would start Thursday's preseason opener. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

Brock Osweiler said there is "no gratification" in being named the starter for the preseason opener, that it's a small step. Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer 0:22 Osweiler on starting spot: 'There's still a lot of work that needs to be done'

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Monday's practice that Trevor Siemian would start Thursday's game against Chicago and Paxton Lynch is expected to start second preseason game, in San Francisco. Said that's been the plan. Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

Caught up with WR Keenan Allen after Chargers practice. He's been resting a few days after a sore calf last week so he was just observing today. Coming off last year's ACL surgery, he says they just want to make sure "everything's right" heading into the season. Allen says the knee feels great and he's already started to regain chemistry/timing with QB Philip Rivers. Allen understands the question marks about his health ("I haven't been out there much the last two seasons.") but he'd like to rewrite that narrative this year by staying on the field...and believes he can. "I've put my time in in the PT room." Stephania Bell, ESPN Senior Writer

After finishing with 36 receptions for 478 receiving yards and eight TDs his rookie season, Chargers TE Hunter Henry says he has to take another step in development this year. "You've got to turn over a new leaf," he said. "It's another year. I've got to play better this year and step it up even more. And I'm excited to hopefully have a better year." Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer 0:58 Henry seeking improvement after promising rookie year

Overheard on Monday: "They're not going to get the real Jay Cutler. You guys never got the real Jay Cutler. They're gonna get a hell of a quarterback in my opinion." -- Bears tight end Zach Miller on what Miami Dolphins fans are getting in Jay Cutler. Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox reflects on Jay Cutler signing with the Miami Dolphins. Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:40 Fox reflects on Cutler signing with Miami

Alex Smith, a former first-round draft pick himself, has some advice for rookie Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II in advance of Friday night's preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer 0:28 Smith shares advice for Mahomes II before preseason opener

Quincy Enunwa's neck injury will sideline him for the entire season, a source confirmed. That leaves Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall and Charone Peake as their top three wide receivers. They have a combined total of 75 career catches. One word: Yikes. The Jets have to add a veteran to the mix. Anquan Boldin might have been an option -- he's a favorite of OC John Morton -- but he signed with the Bills today. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer

Bryce Petty (9) and Christian Hackenberg (5) have been splitting the backup reps in Jets camp, with Josh McCown working with the starters. Open competition? Not exactly. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer 0:17 Bryce Petty (9) and Christian Hackenberg (5) have been splitting the backup

Ravens QB Joe Flacco went for a second opinion on his injured back last week, per a league source, who said the result was "positive for a slow return." Still no concrete timetable for Flacco return. Dan Graziano, ESPN Staff Writer

Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn't overly concerned about Joe Flacco not practicing yet in training camp Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer 0:34 Harbaugh doesn't want to rush Flacco back before he's ready

Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is present at Patriots-Jaguars joint practice this morning, donning a Patriots sweatshirt to show his support. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

No Mike Evans touchdown is complete without dunking over the goalposts. This time, he nearly jumped out of the shot. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he's not sure yet if safety DeAngelo Hall will play in the preseason. He's on the physically unable to perform list, recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 last season. "He's very, very, very close," Gruden said. "I like his progress. The trainers like where he's at so we have to wait and see." John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro's versatility has been on display over the last two practices. On Sunday night, he had an impressive pass break-up against Drew Brees in the middle of the field, then followed up with an apparent sack on a blitz. Then he followed up Monday with an interception on a Brees pass that sailed over rookie receiver Travin Dural and another sack. Vaccaro, who has played strong safety, linebacker and slot corner throughout his career, is playing more free safety this summer as he continues to flash his versatility. The Saints want to take advantage of his ability to make impact plays, which he started doing more last season. Mike Triplett, ESPN Staff Writer

Early candidate for play of the day: Joe Mixon caught a quick shovel pass from AJ McCarron and weaved around the second team defense for a gain of maybe 20 yards. Shows how fast he can change direction. Katherine Terrell, ESPN Staff Writer

During a 710 ESPN Seattle interview with John Clayton, Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham said he feels "almost a hundred times" better than he did at this time last season. Graham said he had to rehab from a ruptured patellar tendon injury twice a day all last season just to get ready for games. He said he played at around 280 pounds and is now down to 260. Graham had 923 receiving yards last year, third-best among tight ends. Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer

Pete Carroll provides an update on Malik McDowell. Seahawks coach says "it's going to be quite awhile" before the rookie returns to action. Sheil Kapadia, ESPN Writer 0:27 Carroll says Seahawks waiting out recovery for McDowell

Ben Boulware has run the usual rookie errands for the veteran linebackers in need of snacks. But one for 34-year-old linebacker Thomas Davis and several of the older vets stood out. "They love [coffee]. Cause they're all old. T.D. is a grown man with a kid. So he asks to drink coffee non-stop. I said you're literally going to have to go to the bathroom every five minutes at practices the amount of coffee y'all drink. So we've got a stupid amount of Starbucks coffee.'' David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Know it's just a drill with no coverage, but catches like this is a reminder of why wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is so valuable to the Panthers - particularly in the red zone. Look at his ability to adjust to the throw and make a one-handed catch. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer 0:16 Know it's just a drill with no coverage, but catches like this

Rod Marinelli putting his defense through perhaps his favorite pursuit drill. All 11 players must sprint 30 yards through the line or else they have to run again. The third team defense had to do it twice. Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer 0:18 Rod Marinelli putting his defense through perhaps his favorite pursuit drill. All

49ers injury report from practice 9: DT DeForest Buckner returned from his ankle ailment and appeared to have no restrictions during the practice. RB Tim Hightower (knee) and CB Adrian Colbert (ankle) did not participate. G Joshua Garnett watched from the sidelines as he continues to recover from a knee issue. He's expected to miss at least a month with a 4-6 week timeframe to be expected. Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer

Play of the day: Cornerback Patrick Robinson jumps a Torrey Smith route and intercepts Carson Wentz, who couldn't run Robinson down on his way to the end zone. The corners -- and Robinson in particular -- have had their share of struggles this summer. An encouraging moment. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer

Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi is taking steps forward with his concussion. He is outside watching practice and doing light workouts. James Walker, ESPN Staff Writer

The Dolphins are going to have an NFC North feel to practice today. In addition to new QB Jay Cutler, who will arrive later today, Calvin "Megatron" Johnson (pictured) is here at Dolphins camp. James Walker, ESPN Staff Writer

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor tells reporters on sideline, "Write about that!" after he leads 70-yard drive in 1:25-minute drill, ending it on a 20-yard touchdown pass to TE Charles Clay as time expired. Taylor feeling it Monday. Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

2012 Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Jordan Burroughs spoke to the Bills following Monday's practice. Burroughs, pictured here speaking to Bills offensive lineman and former high school wrestler Jordan Mudge, told players that "legacy is more important than finance" and they should focus on the essence of why they love sports. Burroughs, whose wife Lauren is a Bills fan, met coach Sean McDermott -- an accomplished high school wrestler -- Monday. Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

Aaron Ripkowski, who fumbled on Saturday night, was the first one to go through the ball-security gauntlet in Monday's practice. Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer 0:19 Aaron Ripkowski, who fumbled on Saturday night, was the first one to