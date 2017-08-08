Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday evening that the team's hope is a decision on running back Ezekiel Elliott's status will be made soon, and he said the NFL should work to improve the efficiency of its investigations.

"These things are tough for everybody. It's tough for the league. It's tough for the team. It's tough for the player," he said. "At some point, you should be able to get the information in some sort of time frame that ... doesn't carry on like this particular investigation has."

The NFL has been investigating Elliott for an alleged domestic violence incident last summer in which he was never charged. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said last week that the league also is looking at behavior beyond the domestic violence allegation.

The league has yet to determine if discipline will be handed to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been under investigation. Tony Gutierrez/AP

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier Monday that "we haven't made any decision yet" on possible discipline for Elliott, refuting a report that a suspension was imminent.

"I would hope as a league, just like we do everything else, we look for ways to get more efficient and to do things in a better way," Stephen Jones said. "I'm not being critical. We're obviously in new territory when we started our own investigative team at the NFL level.

"Just like we do everything, we look for ways to improve it. Hopefully we'll be better at this when we move forward in the future."

He also reiterated his father's statement from Hall of Fame weekend that he does not anticipate there being a suspension.

Multiple sources close to the situation have told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the league has repeatedly denied that any decision on discipline has been made and says it could not be made until its investigation is complete.

In July 2016, Elliott was questioned by Columbus, Ohio, police after a former girlfriend accused Elliott of assaulting her multiple times over the course of a week. The woman told police that, in one instance, Elliott assaulted her while they sat in a parked car.

The district attorney chose not to pursue charges against Elliott because of conflicting stories. Witnesses at the scene said they did not see an assault occur.