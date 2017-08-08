Former San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers told the NFL Network that he plans to announce his retirement Tuesday.

Flowers, who turned 31 in February, played the past three seasons with the Chargers, but was placed on injured reserve last December after suffering a concussion in Week 10 against the Dolphins. In 2016, he appeared in just six games, all starts, and finished with one interception and five passes defensed.

Flowers started 30 of the 31 games he appeared in with the Chargers, but was released by the team on March 7, freeing up $7 million in cap space.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs and was selected to his only Pro Bowl in 2013. He had 17 interceptions and 92 passes defensed in his time in Kansas City.