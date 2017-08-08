SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Cam Newton will not play in the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener against the Houston Texans, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday.

Other than light work on the side, the 2015 NFL MVP hasn't thrown in practice for nine days, so the Panthers holding their star quarterback out of Wednesday's game was expected.

Newton threw some on the side Tuesday with second-round pick Curtis Samuel, who has been out with a hamstring injury. Derek Anderson took all first-team snaps.

Newton had surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He threw the first five days of training camp, but he was pulled from the second half of a July 30 practice when trainer Ryan Vermillion noticed fatigue.

Coach Ron Rivera consistently has said there is no concern with Newton's shoulder and that team doctors are pleased with where the first pick of the 2011 draft is with his rehabilitation.

That Newton has thrown with Vermillion this week without soreness afterward has been viewed as a positive. Rivera said the goal is to have Newton ready for the Sept. 10 opener at San Francisco, not the preseason.

Anderson will start against the Texans, followed by Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert.