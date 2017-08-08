The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday released defensive tackle Letroy Guion, who was arrested on charges of intoxicated driving in June and was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Guion was arrested June 21 in Hawaii, and a police report showed his blood alcohol level was .086 percent about an hour after his early morning arrest in Waikiki. He smelled of alcohol and marijuana, stumbled when he walked and spoke with slurred speech when police pulled him over, according to the police report.

He started 15 games last season, making 30 tackles. The nine-year veteran agreed to a three-year deal worth $11.25 million in February 2016.

With Tuesday's move, the Packers wipe Guion's base salary of $1.7 million and roster bonuses totaling $1.6 million off their cap. They made this move even though they're a little thin on the defensive line, with Montravius Adams out indefinitely following left foot surgery last week.

Guion also was suspended for three games in 2015 for violating the substance abuse policy after he was arrested in February 2015 for possession of marijuana in his hometown of Starke, Florida. He paid a $5,000 fine as part of a plea agreement.