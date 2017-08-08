BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett hopes to make a statement in his first NFL preseason game Thursday night when the Cleveland Browns play the New Orleans Saints in Cleveland.

"You spent most of your life looking up to those guys and watching them play and watching them make big plays, not only in the playoffs but Super Bowls," Garrett said Tuesday of players like Saints quarterback Drew Brees. "Now ... idolizing them is over.

"It's time to show that you're in their class, that you can play with the big boys."

Garrett has had a strong training camp and lived up to most expectations for the player selected first overall in the draft. He was credited with two sacks in the team's intrasquad scrimmage, but coach Hue Jackson told him he should have had four. Garrett is listed as the first-team right end on the Browns' official depth chart.

"It's an honor," Garrett said.

Garrett speaks softly, but he said he's excited for his first practice game. He also takes it seriously.

"I'm trying to have a dominant performance, whether it's preseason or first series or whenever I get out there," Garrett said.

He knows teams will not game plan for him in the first game, and adds: "I look forward to sending a message through this first game."

Garrett has received tips from perennial and future Hall of Fame tackle Joe Thomas, and a visit from Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith.

"I'm trying to follow the guys who were successful and did it the right way," he said. "They didn't go about it the wrong way, go down the wrong road with whatever it is they did and whatever extracurricular activities they had in their off time.

"I don't want to deal with that. I'm trying to do it the clean and straight way."

Garrett said his first NFL training camp experience was plenty of fun.

"It's work," he said, "but you can make work fun if you're doing well."