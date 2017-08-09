Tuesday's best at NFL training camps: What you need to know

Kirk Cousins drops one-liners from "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" prior to driving around the track with Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1:04)

Coach Bill Belichick performed push-ups with the Patriots' third-team offense. There's talk of how much Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton will play in the preseason. And Washington QB Kirk Cousins threw a few passes to Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from training camps across the league:

Buffalo Bills

Bills LB Reggie Ragland has slipped to the third-team defense, with Gerald Hodges taking his place on the second team. Ominous sign for the 2016 second-round pick and one that suggests he could be put on the trade block later this month. Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

Anquan Boldin, wearing No. 81, making his debut with the Bills during their Tuesday practice. Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer

Miami Dolphins

Quarterback Jay Cutler practiced for the first time with the Dolphins Tuesday. Cutler, who ended last season with the Chicago Bears on injured reserve and had labrum surgery in December, was a full participant but took limited snaps. "My arm's fine," Cutler said. "It doesn't get sore. First of all, we just have to get all the strength and stuff back in it." Heather Burns, ESPN.com

New England Patriots

Something you don't expect to see at practice: Bill Belichick dropping to the ground to do push-ups with the third-team offense. The push-ups, which got a rise out of the Jaguars sideline, were a result of the Patriots apparently losing a red-zone drill to the Jaguars. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

A highlight of Bill Belichick's morning news conference was his response to a question on Jason Taylor's reference to him in his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech. "Tremendously flattering," Belichick said.

"Believe me, he doesn't have nearly as much respect for me as I have for him. There hasn't been a player we game-planned for like Jason Taylor." Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

New York Jets

Well, Christian Hackenberg's no-interception streak is over. He was intercepted by Marcus Williams on a deep ball into coverage. This is the eighth practice for the Jets. It was a nice run. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer

Can't recall seeing an "Oklahoma" drill in recent years at Jets training camp, but there was one today. Coach Todd Bowles has said he'd like more hitting in this camp than in past years. That may explain the Okie. Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer 0:18 Can't recall seeing an "Oklahoma" drill in recent years at Jets training

Cleveland Browns

As he discusses QBs like Drew Brees, and as his first preseason game approaches, Myles Garrett says 'it's time to show 'you can play with the big boys.' Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers

Antonio Brown's kids want in on the JUGS machine...so Brown obliges, mid-catch. Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Staff Writer 0:25 Antonio Brown's kids want in on the JUGS machine...so Brown obliges, mid-catch.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing OT Branden Albert on the reserve/retired list, which means the team retains its rights to Albert because he's under contract to the Jaguars for two more seasons. If Albert were to un-retire, the Jaguars would have the first option of his services. If they no longer want him, Albert would go through the waiver process and if no team claimed him he would become a free agent. Albert had not participated in the Jaguars' voluntary offseason conditioning program and OTAs in hopes of getting a new contract that included some guaranteed money. He was due an $8.875 million salary in 2017 and a $9.575 salary in 2018. Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer

Denver Broncos

From Tuesday's Broncos practice … Overheard at camp: On the Broncos rotation at quarterback in Thursday night's preseason opener in Chicago Broncos coach Vance Joseph said -- "I'm going to play those guys a quarter, quarter and a half max … average plays per quarter in the preseason is probably 15, 16 plays. We want to get those guys probably a little more than that just to give them a fair evaluation.'' Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer

Kansas City Chiefs

Regarding rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and his three-interception practice on Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he will accept the occasional training camp pick as long as it serves as a learning experience. "It's important quarterbacks use (practice) time to . . . see what you can get away with in the offense," Reid said. "Interceptions, I get it. I want them to test the waters now so he gets to learn the parameters of this offense and what you can get away with on each route." Reid has said similar things about Alex Smith in the past. The Chiefs have encouraged Smith to be more aggressive with his decision-making during camp practice sessions to see what might work on a given play. Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer

Los Angeles Chargers

Jason Verrett doing team drills for the first time in training camp. First play Philip Rivers went deep to Tyrell Williams against Verrett, but overthrew him. "Don't try me," Verrett said. Eric D. Williams, ESPN Staff Writer

Washington Redskins

Redskins corner Josh Norman said he could feel the speed of the 88 car "in my stomach and gut. It's so powerful." The first lap with Dale Earnhardt., Jr., "was the best thing I've ever experienced. I'm an adrenaline junkie. That was in my wheelhouse." John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said of racing around the track with Dale Earnhardt., Jr., in Richmond: "to be that close to the wall ... going 120 to 130 miles an hour was unbelievable." He does not hit those speeds in his conversion van. "It starts shaking at 80 miles an hour," Cousins said. John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., gave Redskins players laps around a track in the morning. So quarterback Kirk Cousins threw him a few passes after practice against corner Josh Norman. John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer 0:17 Dale Earnhardt, Jr., gave Redskins players laps around a track in the

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox discusses the progress made by rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who will play Thursday night vs. Denver. Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:32 Fox seeing improvement from Trubisky

Green Bay Packers

How much will Aaron Rodgers play in the preseason? "That's to be determined," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "We always look at last year's reps – really the last three years – to have something to compare it to. There's just so many different variables. I understand everyone wants to know how much this player or that player is going to play, but it's really the combination of players." Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer

Carolina Panthers

Panthers coach Ron Rivera confirmed Tuesday that quarterback Cam Newton will not play in Wednesday night's preseason opener against Houston. The team continues to take an approach of caution with Newton's surgically repaired shoulder. There are no current concerns the shoulder will keep Newton out of the regular season opener. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston spent the afternoon leading 100 students from Buccaneers Academy in a special football clinic. Buccaneers Academy is an adopt-a-school program serving 16,000 students and 2,000 teachers in Hillsborough County, Florida. Most of the 24 schools involved are located in economically distressed areas. It provides curriculum assistance, special visits from the team and free prescription eyeglasses through the Glazer Family Foundation Vision Mobile. Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer

San Francisco 49ers

Overheard at 49ers practice 10: The sound of silence. Almost immediately after LB Donavin Newsom and S Chanceller James collided, you could hear a pin drop and the mood turned as somber as you might expect. It was a scary moment that offered a sobering reminder of the risk football players take every time they step on the field. It took about 12 minutes from the time of the collision until Newsom left in an ambulance. There were very few words spoken by anyone on the field in that time. Nick Wagoner, ESPN Staff Writer

Oakland Raiders

Raiders Play of the Day: Marshawn Lynch got his revenge on Karl Joseph...sorta. Two days earlier, Joseph had the Play of the Day when he stripped Lynch. This time, and on the first play of practice, Lynch burst through the line and gave Joseph a stiff arm for his troubles as he took it 80 yards to the house. The crowd went wild and it was mini-Beast Quake as somewhere, Tracy Porter shuddered. Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer

Tennessee Titans