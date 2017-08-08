NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Susie Adams Smith is selling her one-third ownership stake in the Tennessee Titans. Her sister, Amy Adams Strunk, also owns one-third of the team and will remain the team's controlling owner.

Adams Smith's sale of the Titans is a portion of a larger sale of the KSA Industries, which includes several business ventures ranging from oil and gas to real estate.

"Recently Susie began the process of selling her portion of KSA Industries, which includes a fractional indirect interest in the Tennessee Titans. We respect her right to make this decision and will cooperate fully with the process, which will not impact team operations in any way," Strunk said in a statement. "Regardless of the outcome of this process, I will continue to serve as the controlling owner of the Titans. The remaining two-thirds of the team controlled by myself, Kenneth Adams IV, Barclay Adams and Susan Lewis is not and has never been for sale."

Strunk and Smith each own a third of the Titans with the remaining third being split between Kenneth Adams IV, Barclay Adams and Susan Lewis, the children and wife of Bud Adams' deceased son. Strunk took over as the Titans controlling owner in March 2015. She's been visible and active with the fanbase throughout training camp at practices.

The Titans ownership has come into the news over the past few years following previous owner Bud Adams' death in 2013. In 2015, the Titans were fined, reportedly a six-figure amount, over their ownership structure. Recently, the league has been satisfied with their ownership structure, as Strunk has taken a clear leading voice among the group.

"Both personally and as a group, we have invested time, effort and capital to improve this franchise and we are excited to see the results on and off the field for years to come," Strunk said.

Forbes valued the Titans at approximately $2 billion in 2016.