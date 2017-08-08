CINCINNATI -- Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was absent from Tuesday's practice due to a "minor health issue," the team said.

Lewis is dealing with a leg issue that caused him to ride a cart to and from practice on Monday. He briefly attended Tuesday's practice but left at the beginning.

"He will be back as soon as possible, which could be today or later this week. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons will lead the team during Coach Lewis' absence," the Bengals said in a statement.

Simmons, who has been with the team since Lewis arrived in 2003, said Tuesday that he could not remember the last time Lewis missed a practice.

"Not sure if he has. I've been here a long time," Simmons said. "That's a lot of practices. He might have. Might be when he had his ankle surgery. He missed a day. Spent a couple weeks in the press box. He may have missed one day, but he's a tough guy, he's a resilient guy. He'll be back when it's safe and he can be back. But most importantly he needs to take care of himself right now."

The Bengals have Thursday off and will play their first preseason game at home against the Buccaneers on Friday.