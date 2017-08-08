BEREA, Ohio -- Browns receiver Corey Coleman will not be charged for an early-morning Dec. 31 brawl in downtown Cleveland that left one man with a ruptured eardrum, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office said in a statement released Tuesday.

"The investigation into this felonious assault has failed to produce sufficient evidence that Corey Coleman was a participant," the statement read. "As a result, this investigation has concluded and no charges will be sought against him."

Coleman was among those named as present for the brawl, which sent the victim to the hospital.

The prosecutor decided not to charge Coleman when the investigation showed "that there is no DNA evidence implicating Corey Coleman," according to the statement.

"I'm glad that ruling came about," coach Hue Jackson said. "We needed to move beyond that and getting to playing football, which he has been. Hopefully there's some lessons learned in that situation."

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman won't be charged for a December incident. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Coleman was not available for comment after the team's practice -- interviews are done at lunch, and the announcement was made late in the afternoon -- but he answered questions about the incident on July 27. Then, he declined to discuss specifics, but said he had learned not to "put yourself in bad situations and don't let others put you in bad situations."

Two men were charged with felonious assault: Coleman's brother, Jonathan Coleman, and Jared Floyd.

The incident took place in the lobby of the Pinnacle Condominium in Cleveland, where Coleman had a residence. The victim, Adam Sapp, was hospitalized with a ruptured eardrum and concussion.

The initial police report said Sapp got into a verbal altercation at about 2:50 a.m. with four men who got off an elevator, and the next thing Sapp remembered was being woken up in a stairwell by a friend, who told Sapp that Coleman was among the group involved in the incident.